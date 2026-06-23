Madhya Pradesh June 23, 2026, Weather Updates: Heatwave Alert In Jabalpur, Mandla & Other Districts; Rainfall 52% Below Normal Amid Monsoon Delay | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received 52 per cent less rainfall than normal so far this June due to the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon, raising concerns over kharif crop sowing across the state.

Weather expected on Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a mix of heatwave conditions, thunderstorms and rainfall across different parts of Madhya Pradesh between June 23 and June 25.

A heatwave alert has been issued for Jabalpur, Mandla, Damoh and Umaria on June 23, while thunderstorms and rain are likely in several districts of central, southern and western Madhya Pradesh. Rain activity is expected to continue in parts of the state over the next three days, even as many districts remain under hot weather conditions until the monsoon arrives.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

Monsoon delay behind rainfall deficit

The southwest monsoon normally enters Madhya Pradesh around June 15, but this year it has been delayed by about eight days. Weather officials expect the monsoon to arrive in the state within the next two to three days.

Despite continuous pre-monsoon activity throughout June, rainfall has remained significantly below normal. The eastern region, comprising the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, has received 71 per cent less rainfall than average. Meanwhile, western Madhya Pradesh, including the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Gwalior-Chambal divisions, has recorded a rainfall deficit of around 33 per cent.

Temperature records

Pachmarhi remained the coolest place in the state on Monday with a maximum temperature of 31.6°C. Other major temperatures recorded were 32.9°C in Dhar, 34.2°C in Seoni, 35.4°C in Raisen and 35.7°C in Shajapur.

Datia was the hottest location at 42.2°C, while temperatures crossed the 40°C mark in Sidhi, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh-Naugaon and Narsinghpur.

Among the state's five major cities, Indore recorded 34.7°C, Ujjain 35°C, Bhopal 35.2°C, Jabalpur 36°C and Gwalior 40.2°C.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

June 24

On June 24, a heatwave alert was issued only for Umaria, where temperatures are likely to remain between 40°C and 42°C.

Thunderstorms and rain are likely in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Indore, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur and Shahdol, with temperatures expected between 35°C and 40°C.

Hot weather conditions are likely to prevail in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli, where temperatures may range between 40°C and 42°C.

June 25

On June 25, heatwave conditions are likely in Mandla and Umaria, with temperatures expected between 40°C and 42°C.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori and Anuppur, where temperatures may remain between 38°C and 40°C.

The rest of the state, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari, is expected to witness hot weather, with temperatures ranging from 40°C to 43°C.