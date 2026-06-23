MP Government To Make Documentaries On 5 DNTs To Change Societal Perception About Them | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is making documentaries on five Denotified Tribes (DNTs) in the state to change societal perception about them.

The documentaries are being made on Kuchbandia, Pardhi, Kalbeliya, Gadia Lohars and Rabari tribes.

DNTs are communities that were branded as ‘criminal’ by the British government under the Criminal Tribes Act of 1871.

These tribes were "denotified" when the Act was repealed in 1952. They, however, continue to be stigmatised and are still perceived as criminals not only by commoners but also by law-enforcing agencies.

Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi is producing the documentaries. The shooting for the documentaries has been completed and post-production is underway in Mumbai.

“The average duration of the documentaries is around 12 minutes,” said director of the Akademi Dharmendra Pare, adding that besides combating the common perception that members of these tribes earn a living through crime, the documentaries also aim to convey how useful these communities once were to society.