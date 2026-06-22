Gang Using Sports Bikes For Loot Busted, Four Youths Held In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police have busted a gang involved in mobile phone snatching and looting using sports bikes, arresting four miscreants and recovering stolen property worth around Rs 11 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Khan (23), Faizan Pathan (21), Sameer Ansari (25) and Talib Khan (28). Police seized 22 stolen mobile phones, four motorcycles and a knife from their possession. Police seized four bikes from the gang members, including three high-speed motorcycles used in the crimes.

According to police, the gang targeted people talking on mobile phones while on the roads. The accused allegedly committed the crimes to finance their lavish lifestyle and earn quick money.

Investigations revealed that the gang operated on two sports bikes.

The breakthrough came after a June 11 incident near Narela Jod in Ayodhya Nagar, where a youth was robbed of his mobile phone at knifepoint by bike-borne men. Acting on CCTV footage, police identified and arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to involvement in around 12 mobile snatching incidents in Ayodhya Nagar, Piplani, Govindpura, Habibganj, Bagsewania and Tila Jamalpura areas.

Police are now searching for the absconding kingpin, identified as Sabdar Irani of Irani Dera and Shahrukh, who used to distribute the looted property.