Madhya Pradesh June 22, 2026, Weather Update: Heatwave, Humidity & Rain To Continue Till June 26; Monsoon Yet To Arrive

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will continue to witness heatwave, hot weather, and rain with thunderstorms till June 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The delay in the arrival of the monsoon and weak pre-monsoon activity have increased heat and humidity across the state.

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for the Jabalpur, Rewa, and Sagar divisions for the next four days. On Monday, hot winds are likely in Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Mandla, Umaria, and Dindori during the day, while rain and thunderstorms are expected in the evening.

Many other districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Dewas, Sehore, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat, are also expected to experience hot and humid weather.

At the same time, thunderstorms and rain are likely in more than 21 districts, including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Vidisha, and Ashoknagar. Strong winds are also expected in these areas.

On Sunday, several parts of the state received rain. Raisen recorded 61 mm rainfall, while Bhopal saw heavy afternoon showers. Rain was also reported in Satna, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Nowgong, and Seoni.

Despite the rain, Datia remained the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 40.6°C. Pachmarhi was the coolest at 32.2°C.

The southwest monsoon is now running seven days behind schedule in Madhya Pradesh. The IMD expects it to enter the state after June 25, while it may advance into Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra by June 23.