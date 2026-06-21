Madhya Pradesh June 21, 2026 Weather Update: Monsoon Delayed By 6 Days; Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued In Indore, Gwalior & 35 Districts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon has been delayed by 6 days in Madhya Pradesh and is now expected to enter the state by June 25, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Until then, pre-monsoon activities, including rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, are likely to continue in several parts of the state.

Weather on Sunday

On Sunday, the IMD issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for 37 districts, including Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Shahdol, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur.

Meanwhile, weather conditions are expected to remain mainly clear in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon usually enters Madhya Pradesh around June 15. However, this year, there has been no sign of its arrival even until June 21. The monsoon has been stalled over Telangana since June 8, though it is gradually moving forward. It is expected to reach Chhattisgarh by June 23 and, if it maintains its pace, could enter Madhya Pradesh around June 25. Last year, the monsoon arrived in the state on June 16.

The delay in the arrival of the monsoon has significantly affected rainfall across the state. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 46 per cent less rainfall than normal so far in June.

The situation is more severe in eastern Madhya Pradesh, including the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions, where 24 districts have received nearly 65 per cent less rainfall than normal.

In western Madhya Pradesh, covering the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Narmadapuram divisions, rainfall is around 30 per cent below normal levels.

Out of the state's 55 districts, 45 are currently facing a rainfall deficit. Alirajpur has not recorded any rainfall so far this season, while Bhopal has received the highest rainfall in the state, with nearly four inches of rain recorded.

Weather in next 2 days

On June 22, rain and thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 35-40 kmph are likely in 37 districts, including Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Shahdol, Rewa, Satna, Bhind and Datia. Meanwhile, districts such as Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar and Morena are expected to experience hot weather, with temperatures ranging between 40°C and 43°C

On June 23, the rain belt is expected to shift towards central, western and northeastern parts of the state. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Dewas, Ratlam, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Rewa and Singrauli. At the same time, districts including Jabalpur, Shahdol, Umaria, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Khargone may continue to witness intense heat, with temperatures touching 40°C to 43°C.