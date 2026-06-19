Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2026, Weather Update: State Faces 39% Rain Deficit Ahead Of Monsoon; Over 20 Districts See Sharp Shortfall

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received much less rain than usual ahead of the arrival of the monsoon, with rainfall spread unevenly across the state.

According to weather data, the state recorded an average of 28.4 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 18, against the normal average of 46.8 mm for the same period. This means the state is currently facing a 39 per cent rainfall deficit.

The situation is more worrying in several districts. Out of the state's 52 districts, 22 have recorded 50 per cent or more below-normal rainfall during the period. Alirajpur has not received any rainfall at all between June 1 and June 18.

However, a few districts received much more rain than normal due to pre-monsoon activity. Bhopal recorded 100.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 52 mm, which is 94 per cent above normal. Sheopur received 128 per cent more rainfall, while Neemuch recorded 87 per cent above-normal rainfall and Guna received 62 per cent more than usual.

According to weather experts, the uneven rainfall shows that no strong monsoon system has become active over Madhya Pradesh so far. Most of the rainfall has come from local clouds and western disturbances instead of a fully active monsoon.

The delay is part of a wider national trend. The monsoon has remained almost unchanged since June 8, and Thursday marked the 11th straight day without any major progress.

Across the country, the situation is also concerning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), India has received 38 per cent less rainfall than normal up to June 18. Out of 30 major states and Union Territories, 19 have recorded below-normal rainfall, while seven states are facing a rainfall deficit of more than 60 per cent.

Meghalaya has recorded the highest rainfall deficit in the country at 86 per cent, followed by Gujarat with a 79 per cent deficit.

Weather experts say the monsoon normally moves forward with the help of seasonal weather systems developing over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Since these systems have remained weak, the monsoon has not advanced as expected, raising concerns that the rainfall deficit could increase further by the end of June.