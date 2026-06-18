Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2026, Weather Update: Heatwave, Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued For June 18 - 20; Temperature May Touch 42°C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wait for monsoon in Madhya Pradesh may get longer, as it is now expected to enter the state between June 22 and 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department said that the monsoon has been stalled on the western coast since June 8 and has not yet reached Mumbai. It is expected to move through Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh.

Weather on Thursday

Heatwave: Alert issued in Ratlam, Chhindwara, and Balaghat

Rain, Thunderstorm & Lightning: Expected in Gwalior, Bhind, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Harda, Narmadapuram, Dewas, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Hot Weather: Likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Dhar, Khargone, Neemuch, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, Sagar, Katni, Umaria, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Ashoknagar, and Shahdol.

Weather in Madhya Prasdesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Before the monsoon arrives, the state is likely to face heatwave conditions for the next 3 days, with an alert already issued.

Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh has also remained below normal this June.

As per IMD data, the state usually receives an average of 41.6 mm (around 1.6 inches) of rainfall between June 1 and 17. However, this year, only around 1 inch of rain has been recorded so far - nearly 37% less than normal.

Among all districts, Alirajpur has recorded zero rainfall so far. Several other districts, including Balaghat, Damoh, Katni, and Khargone, have received less than 12.5 mm of rain.

On the other hand, Bhopal is the only district to record above-average rainfall, receiving over 91.9 mm (more than 3.5 inches).

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

June 19

Heatwave: Alert in Ratlam, Rajgarh, and Chhindwara.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Expected in Gwalior, Sheopur, Guna, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Hot Weather: Likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Maihar, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Guna, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Dewas, Alirajpur, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.

June 20

Heatwave: Alert in Ratlam, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Damoh, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Expected in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Betul, Panna, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Hot Weather: Likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Katni, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Harda, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Dewas, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Dhar, Alirajpur, Khargone, Jabalpur, Katni, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, and Shahdol.