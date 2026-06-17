MP Board Second Exam Results Expose Learning Gaps | Represntative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The poor performance of students in the Madhya Pradesh Board's second examination has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of academic support systems in schools.

Despite receiving a second opportunity to clear their Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations or improve their marks, more than half the students failed, highlighting persistent learning gaps.

Education experts believe the disappointing results are not merely a reflection of student performance but also of delayed intervention by schools.

Only 40.47% of candidates successfully cleared the Class 10 second examination, while the pass percentage in Class 12 remained at just 59.57%.

National award-winning teacher Madhav Patel said remedial teaching and bridge courses are being conducted, but often much later than required.

Schools delayed remedial classes

According to Madhav Patel, schools should identify weak students through quarterly examinations.

However, instead of immediately beginning intensive academic support, remedial classes are often conducted closer to the final board examinations, leaving little time for students to overcome learning deficiencies.

"Students who perform poorly should be identified after the quarterly examinations themselves, and remedial classes should begin immediately.

If intervention starts early, learning gaps can be addressed in time. Conducting special classes much later reduces their effectiveness," Patel said.

Teachers engaged in other work

According to the acting president of the state teachers' association, Upendra Kaushal, in the 2025-2026 academic session, teachers were engaged in other work and were given very little or no time in schools, especially during the board examination period.

Irregular attendance

Experts pointed to irregular attendance among students as a major factor. Many students fail to attend special coaching sessions organised by schools, while out-of-school and irregular learners remain difficult to bring back into the academic system.