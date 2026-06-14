Bhopal Municipal Corporation Revamps Revenue Monitoring After ₹14 Lakh Property Tax Scam | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restructured its revenue monitoring system after the detection of a property tax scam involving nearly Rs 14 lakh.

The BMC has assigned all 21 municipal zones to two assistant commissioners who will now oversee revenue collection and property tax-related operations across the city.

The administrative overhaul comes in the wake of a financial irregularity reported in Ward 33 under Zone 7.

During record reconciliation and an audit, officials found that property tax payments worth around Rs 14 lakh had been marked as deposited through RTGS in municipal records.

However, the amount was never credited to the corporation’s bank account.

Following the discovery, a police complaint was lodged against Ward In-charge Raghuveer Tiwari. The matter is currently under investigation.

BMC officials said the revised monitoring mechanism was aimed at strengthening oversight of revenue-related transactions and ensuring greater accountability within the property tax system.

Zone-wise responsibilities assigned

Amid the ongoing probe, BMC’s General Administration Department issued a fresh order assigning zone-wise supervision of revenue and property tax work to two assistant commissioners.

Under the new arrangement, Assistant Commissioner Satish Matroliya will oversee Zones 1, 5, 7, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20. Assistant Commissioner Kirti Chauhan has been given charge of Zones 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 17 and 21.