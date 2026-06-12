Speeding Truck Knocks Down Power Poles In Kohefiza, Driver Booked In Bhopal | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver was booked after his speeding vehicle crashed into electricity poles and overhead cables in the Fiza Farm area, causing major damage to government property and disrupting power supply for residents, said Kohefiza police on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near Swagat Garden when the commercial truck, carrying an industrial steel consignment from Meerut to Bhopal, allegedly went out of control and rammed into electrical infrastructure.

The impact uprooted two low-tension power poles and damaged four spans of electricity cables.

According to a complaint lodged by Ajay Ojha, manager of the Imami Gate electricity zone, the accident caused an estimated loss of Rs 95,000 to the power utility.

Sub-Inspector Sarvesh Singh said that the damage triggered a power outage in the area for more than two hours, leaving residents without electricity amid intense heat until emergency repair work was completed.

Singh further said police registered a case against the truck driver, Pankaj Kumar, resident of Aligarh, UP, on charges of negligent driving and causing damage to public property. The vehicle has been seized and further investigation is underway.