Madhya Pradesh June 17, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Delayed In State; Expected Till June 23

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is now expected to enter Madhya Pradesh between June 21 and 23, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials said the monsoon is stuck over Bhadrachalam in Telangana, which has also delayed its arrival in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Due to the delay, sowing of Kharif crops has also been affected. Senior agriculture scientist S.S. Dhakad said crops like soybean, urad, moong, and tur need about 100 mm (around 4 inches) of rainfall for proper sowing. He advised farmers to wait for enough rain and also treat seeds before sowing.

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon activity continued in the state on Tuesday. Sidhi received the highest rainfall of around 1 inch. Betul, Rewa, and Satna also recorded half an inch or more rain. Rain and strong winds were also seen in Raisen, Chhindwara, Gwalior, and Sagar.

Due to rain and winds, daytime temperatures dropped across the state. Shivpuri recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 35°C. Pachmarhi recorded 35.4°C, Seoni 36.4°C, and Betul 36.5°C. Khajuraho and Nowgong recorded the highest temperatures at 42.2°C.

In major cities, Bhopal recorded 37°C, Indore 37.3°C, Gwalior 39.5°C, Ujjain 38.5°C, and Jabalpur 40.4°C.

According to IMD data, monsoon usually enters the state by June 15. In 2021, it arrived early on June 9, while the latest entry was in 2018 on June 25. Last year, in 2025, it arrived on June 16 and brought above-normal rainfall.

This year, monsoon is expected to be about a week late. Because of this, overall June rainfall is still below normal. From June 1 to 16, rainfall is about 35% less than normal. Eastern parts of the state have received even less rain than usual.

The IMD has also issued a rain and storm alert for 34 districts on Wednesday. These include Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, and several others.

At the same time, some districts are expected to remain dry with sunny and hot weather conditions, including Ratlam, Dhar, Barwani, Vidisha, and parts of central and eastern Madhya Pradesh.