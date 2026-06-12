Madhya Pradesh June 12, 2026, Weather Update: State Likely To Get Monsoon By June 18; Hailstorm Warning For Morena, Bhind, Datia & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh with a delay of three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Weather officials said the monsoon is likely to reach the southern parts of the state around June 17 or 18.

If weather conditions remain favourable, it may cover the entire state within the next 10 to 15 days.

Before the arrival of the monsoon, pre-monsoon activity is expected to continue across many districts. Meteorologist Arun Sharma said hailstorms may occur on Friday in Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur.

The IMD has also predicted rain and strong winds in several districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna and Damoh. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 60 kmph in some areas.

Meanwhile, districts such as Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani and Khargone are likely to continue experiencing hot weather, as no rain alert has been issued for these regions.

On Thursday, several parts of Madhya Pradesh witnessed both heat and rain. Gwalior received around half an inch of rainfall, while Mandla, Seoni and Datia also recorded showers. Temperatures remained high in many cities, with Gwalior recording 42°C, Jabalpur 41.3°C, Bhopal and Ujjain 39.7°C, and Indore 38°C.

Khajuraho and Nowgong were the hottest places in the state, with temperatures reaching 43°C. Several other districts also recorded temperatures above 40°C.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon resumed its advance on June 11 and moved into parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials said that if conditions remain favourable, the monsoon will continue moving north and reach Madhya Pradesh by June 17 or 18.