Madhya Pradesh July 8, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Continues To Batter State; 29 Districts Hit By Waterlogging, Building Collapse & Road Damage-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued across 29 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, affecting normal life in many areas. The rain caused waterlogging, damaged roads, disrupted traffic and led to several rain-related incidents across the state.

According to weather officials, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall at nearly 1.75 inches. Dhar received more than 1.5 inches of rain, while Rajgarh recorded around 1.25 inches. Ratlam and Ujjain received nearly 0.75 inch, while Bhopal, Sagar and Khargone recorded around 0.5 inch of rainfall.

Rain was also reported in Satna, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Balaghat, Betul, Guna, Narmadapuram, Indore, Khandwa, Raisen, Chhindwara, Damoh, Shajapur, Sehore, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Nowgong, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Panna and Harda, among other districts.

In Umaria, two gates of the Johila Dam at the Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Plant were opened by one metre each to release excess water.

In Jabalpur, a five-storey building collapsed around 7 p.m. Police said the building belonged to Raja Jain and Rakesh Jain. It had already been vacated after being declared unsafe, and no casualties were reported.

In Jetkaran village of Indore, part of a road caved in, blocking the route used by schoolchildren. Villagers formed a human chain to help the children safely cross a nearby stream.

In Sendhwa, part of the roof plaster of a Class 9 classroom at Sandipani School fell, injuring two girl students on the head.

In Bamitha near Khajuraho, around three feet of water collected on National Highway 39, affecting traffic movement.

Meanwhile, in Indore, rainwater flooded a wedding venue. The groom carried the bride in his arms from the flooded mandap to the hall so that the wedding rituals could continue. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The rainfall also brought down daytime temperatures across the state. Among the five major cities, Indore recorded 30.2°C, Jabalpur 30.6°C, Bhopal 31°C, Ujjain 31.5°C, and Gwalior 33.4°C. Sheopur was the hottest at 34.4°C, while Malanjkhand recorded the lowest temperature at 25.7°C.