Madhya Pradesh July 7, 2026, Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Guna, Ashoknagar & Others; Sheopur Records Highest 1.25 Inches Rainfall |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon has remained fully active across Madhya Pradesh since the beginning of July.

Continuous rainfall over the last six days has pushed the state's average rainfall to nearly 7 inches, reducing the rainfall deficit to just 1% below normal. By the end of June, the state had recorded a 33% rainfall deficit.

Weather on Tuesday

On Tuesday, rain was reported in Dhar, Burhanpur, Ratlam and Tikamgarh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts for several districts.

An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar and Chhatarpur.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Damoh, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore, Harda, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Barwani.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in Sheopur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Bhopal, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the IMD, the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions have received the highest rainfall so far this season, with most districts recording above-normal rainfall. Dewas has recorded the highest rainfall in the state.

Rain records

Sheopur recorded the highest rainfall at 1.25 inches, followed by Khajuraho and Mandla (1 inch) and Nowgong and Damoh (0.75 inch). Around 0.5 inch of rain was recorded in Chhindwara, Seoni, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Umaria and Rewa. Rain was also reported in Jabalpur, Betul, Datia, Narmadapuram, Khargone, Sagar, Satna, Sehore, Chhatarpur and Pandhurna.

Day temperatures dropped significantly due to continuous rainfall. Malajkhand recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 26°C, followed by Seoni (28°C), Betul (28.2°C), Pachmarhi (28.6°C), Khandwa (29.1°C), Chhindwara (29.3°C) and Khargone (29.6°C).

Among the state's five major cities, Jabalpur was the coolest at 31.3°C, followed by Bhopal (33.4°C), Indore (33.8°C), Ujjain (34°C) and Gwalior (36.7°C).

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

July 8

Orange Alert: Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh and Sagar.

Heavy Rain Alert: Morena, Gwalior, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Katni, Jabalpur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Vidisha, Bhopal, Sehore and Rajgarh.

Rain With Thunderstorms: Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Harda, Betul, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, Shahdol, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

July 9

Orange Alert: Bhind, Datia, Niwari and Tikamgarh.

Heavy Rain Alert: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Panna and Sagar.

Rain With Thunderstorms: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur and Damoh.