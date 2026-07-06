Hospital & Memorial To Be Built On Union Carbide Factory Site: CM | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that the state government will build a hospital and a memorial at the erstwhile Union Carbide factory site, describing it as the true tribute to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Satgarhi Smart Industrial Park in Kolar, Yadav said the project would emerge as a new industrial hub for the state and strengthen Bhopal's identity beyond being the City of Lakes.

He also announced that a modern convention centre with a seating capacity of 10,000 people, the largest in Madhya Pradesh, will be built at Satgarhi. Sagar Group chairman Sudhir Agrawal will invest Rs 100 crore in the project.

The chief minister said the industrial park is expected to generate employment for more than 15,000 people while creating new opportunities for cotton-producing farmers.

He said Bhopal is steadily moving towards becoming an industrial city and that the project would play a key role in the state's economic growth.

Highlighting the state's investment drive, Yadav said proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore were received during the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, of which investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore have already been realised.

He added that under the 'Kisan Kalyan Varsh' initiative, memorandums of understanding worth Rs 86,000 crore have been signed with investors since January.

He said countries including the US, Japan, Britain, Canada and South Korea are investing in Madhya Pradesh, supported by improvements in road, power and water infrastructure.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the Satgarhi Industrial Park and convention centre would become a new landmark for Bhopal.

Principal secretary, industrial policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Singh, said a Chinese company would soon announce an investment in Pithampur.

Minister Krishna Gaur said the state was witnessing all-round development under the chief minister's leadership.