Madhya Pradesh July 4, 2026, Weather Updates: Indore Receives 2.3 Inches Of Rain In 9 Hours; Red Alert For Barwani, Khandwa | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, with overflowing rivers and streams cutting off road connectivity to many villages.

Waterlogging has been reported in residential areas and agricultural fields, while several roads and bridges have gone under water, affecting traffic.

Weather on Saturday

July 4

Very Heavy to Heavy Rainfall: Barwani and Khandwa are under a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

Very Heavy to Heavy Rainfall: Very heavy rainfall is likely in Ratlam, Ujjain, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Khargone, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, and Balaghat.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Indore, Dewas, Sehore, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, and Pandhurna.

Rain with Thunderstorms: Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Raisen, Sagar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in 19 districts, including Indore and Ujjain, on Saturday. Barwani and Khandwa are under a red alert, with up to eight inches of rainfall likely over the next 24 hours.

Rain records

The monsoon remains active across the state. During the past nine hours, more than 25 districts recorded rain and thunderstorms. Indore received the highest rainfall of around 2.25 inches, followed by Mandla with nearly 1.75 inches and Bhopal with about 1.5 inches.

In Harda district, heavy rain has cut off connectivity to several villages. Near Mandla village, the Kalimachak River is flowing nearly three feet above a bridge, forcing the closure of the Narmadapuram-Khandwa State Highway.

Khandwa has been receiving heavy rain for the past 12 hours. A red alert has been issued for the district, with up to four inches of rainfall expected. In Ashta block, continuous downpour since Friday night has raised the water levels of the Parvati, Papnas and Nevaj rivers.

Several villages, including Khachrod, Mehtwada, Maina, Kothri, Bhanwara, Bagair, Singarchori, Harajkhedi, Dhakni and Mugli, have reported water entering homes. Continuous rainfall has also submerged agricultural fields.

Balaghat received around 1.25 inches, while Betul, Narmadapuram, Datia, Ratlam and Shivpuri recorded around three-fourths of an inch. Rain was also reported from Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Guna, Gwalior and Raisen.

The rainfall has also brought down daytime temperatures across the state. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 29°C, Indore 30°C, Ujjain 32°C, Gwalior 33.6°C and Jabalpur 28.3°C. Malajkhand was the coolest at 25.5°C.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

July 5

Very Heavy to Heavy Rainfall: Very heavy rainfall is likely in Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Dhar, Barwani, Mandla, and Dindori.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Neemuch, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Ujjain, Indore, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Raisen, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Anuppur, Sagar, Guna, and Ashoknagar.

Rain with Thunderstorms: Rain and thunderstorms are likely in Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, and Katni.

July 6

Very Heavy to Heavy Rainfall: Very heavy rainfall is likely in Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Barwani, and Khargone.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Dewas, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Sheopur, Gwalior, Datia, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Maihar, and Jabalpur.

Rain with Thunderstorms: Rain and thunderstorms are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Indore, Bhopal, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, Shahdol, Katni, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Mauganj, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Datia, Bhind, and Morena.