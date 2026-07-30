Madhya Pradesh July 30, 2026, Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Dhar, Dewas And 3 Others; Heavy Rain To Lash State For 4 Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has become active once again in Madhya Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), three strong weather systems - a monsoon trough, a cyclonic circulation, and a shear zone - are currently active over the state.

Because of these weather systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the next four days, especially in the Malwa-Nimar region, including the Indore and Ujjain divisions.

The IMD has issued weather alerts for 17 districts on Thursday. Some places may receive more than 4 inches (100 mm) of rain in the next 24 hours.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather on Thursday

An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for the following five districts including Dhar, Dewas, Burhanpur, Harda and Narmadapuram.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Ujjain, Shajapur, Sehore, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Raisen, Sagar, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Seoni.

Rain has already started in Bhopal. Thunderstorms and rain are also expected in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, and most other parts of the state.

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said the current weather systems are expected to remain active until August 2. During this period, many districts may receive continuous heavy rainfall, with some areas likely to experience very heavy rain.

On Wednesday, rainfall was recorded in Ratlam, Balaghat, Pachmarhi, Bhopal, and several other places.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rainfall still below normal

So far this monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 359.3 mm (14.1 inches) of rainfall. Normally, the state should have received about 428.9 mm (16.9 inches) by this time. This means rainfall is currently 16% below normal.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh has received 15% less rain than normal, while western Madhya Pradesh is 17% below normal. Officials believe the rainfall deficit could reduce if the forecasted heavy rain continues over the next few days.

At present, 47 districts have recorded below-average rainfall. However, Bhopal, Bhind, Burhanpur, Dewas, Indore, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, and Sehore have received above-normal rainfall. Dewas has recorded 29% more rain than its seasonal average.

Weather in next 2 days

July 31

According to the IMD, very heavy to heavy rainfall is expected across parts of Madhya Pradesh on July 31. An orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued for Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar and Chhindwara. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Ujjain, Neemuch, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Guna and Pandhurna. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Indore, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

August 1

On August 1, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Guna, Neemuch, Alirajpur and Rajgarh. Rain and thunderstorms are also likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.