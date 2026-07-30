Datia Bypolls 2026: Face Off Begins Between BJP's Ashish Tiwari & Congress' Ghanshyam Singh

Face off between BJP's Ashish Tiwari & Congress' Ghanshyam Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voting began for Datia byelections at 7 am on Thursday. Queues were spotted at several centres, and the voter turnout is likely to increase during the day.

Both BJP and Congress appealed public to vote for their respective candidates.

This time the face-off is between BJP candidate Ashish Tiwari and Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh. Datia bypoll garnerend much attention this time as BJP ditched their former home minister Narottam Mishra and gave ticket to Tiwari.

Though Mishra publicly extended support to Ashish Tiwari and even appealed public vote for him, it remains questionable if the BJP's senior leader has his junior's back!

Over 2.2 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise across 291 polling stations in the district. Strict security arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful voting. Additional Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh Chawla inspected several polling stations in the town.