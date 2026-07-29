Bhopal Municipal Corporation Tax Collection Rises By ₹11 Crore After Action Against Tax Frauds | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Property tax, water tax and other revenue collections in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have increased by nearly Rs 11 crore compared to the corresponding period last year, due to recent fraud detections and action against suspect officials, prompting the Corporation to set higher recovery targets.

During a recent review meeting, additional commissioner Anju Arun Kumar assessed tax collection across all Assembly constituencies and directed zonal officers of the city's 21 zones to intensify recovery efforts.

BMC records show that tax collection between April 1 and July 26, 2026, stood at Rs 71.40 crore, compared to Rs 60.43 crore during the same period in 2025, an increase of Rs 10.96 crore.

Among Assembly constituencies, Govindpura recorded the highest collection of Rs 24.62 crore from 33,934 accounts, followed by Huzur with Rs 13.48 crore from 22,776 accounts. South-West Assembly ranked third, collecting Rs 10.80 crore from 11,498 accounts.

North Assembly registered the lowest collection, with Rs 3.18 crore recovered from 5,419 accounts. The BMC reviewed constituency-wise performance to identify areas requiring stronger tax recovery measures.