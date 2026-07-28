Madhya Pradesh, July 28, 2026, Weather Update: Deep Impression In Bay Of Bengal To Bring Heavy Rains; Alert In 8 Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a week-long lull, the southwest monsoon is set to revive across Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday, bringing widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal.

On Tuesday, there is a heavy rain alert for 8 districts. Here, more than 4 inches of rain may fall in the next 24 hours. It has been drizzling in Bhopal since morning.

Indore witnessed only 0.3 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, including 0.1 mm recorded during the daytime, reflecting the recent lull in monsoon activity. Despite the slowdown, the city has received 356 mm of rainfall so far this season, which remains 44.9 mm below the seasonal average.

Impact of the new system from July 28 to 30

A weather expert said that the deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has now reached very close to the West Bengal-North Odisha coast. From today, it will move forward.

This system will move towards Central India via Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Under its influence, very heavy or heavy rainfall may occur in Madhya Pradesh between July 28 and 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the Indore and Ujjain divisions from July 29 as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies monsoon conditions across the state.

According to IMD meteorologist Arun Sharma from the Bhopal Meteorological Centre, rainfall is expected to continue across most parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next five days.

On July 28, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely in southeastern districts, including Chhatarpur, Chhindwara and Balaghat.

The weather system is then expected to move westward, strengthening rainfall activity over western Madhya Pradesh.