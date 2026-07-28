'Chalo Bhopal' March: 70 Farmer Leaders Detained Over MSP, Moong Procurement Demands | FP photo

BHOPAL/NARMADAPURAM (Madhya Pradesh): Around 70 farmer leaders were detained from Narmadapuram, Harda, Itarsi and other places during a 'Chalo Bhopal' march, demanding 100 per cent procurement of the summer moong crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the removal of the digital e-token system.

The police and administration barricaded Narmadapuram, Harda, Budni and other cities. At the Narmadapuram-Itarsi Tiraha, tension escalated when farmers tried to jump the barricades.

A heavy police force was deployed to prevent farmers from moving further towards Bhopal. Similarly, heavy barricading was put up at Budni with deployment of a police force.

The farmers' protest in Narmadapuram escalated on Monday when office-bearers and activists from 15 farmer organisations, under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, gathered at Sethani Ghat to march to Bhopal in support of their demands.

Farmer leaders alleged that under the current system, only 25 per cent of the moong harvest is procured at the MSP, forcing farmers to sell a large portion of their crop in the open market at lower prices. They said this was causing financial losses to farmers.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Shiv Kumar Shukla 'Kakkaji' said, "The government is suppressing farmers voice but detaining, house arresting them during their Chalo Bhopal foot march on their justified demands like 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP.

A political face-off between the state and central governments over procurement quotas, and massive financial losses for growers forced to sell in open markets."

Narmadapuram SDM Devendra Pratap Singh of said, "Farmers protest was peaceful. There was no violence in any area. They had foot march for their demands. Police had installed barricades to maintain law and order."