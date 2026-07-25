Madhya Pradesh July 25, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert For 35 Districts Including Bhopal, Raisen; Heavy Rain To Continue For Next 4 Days | Skymet Weather (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon remains active across Madhya Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a rain alert for 35 districts on Saturday. Another 20 districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Weather on Saturday

A rain alert has been issued for Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur and Chhindwara.

Meanwhile, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall at different places.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:20 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the IMD, several parts of the state may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days. So far, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 13 inches of rainfall this monsoon season, which is around 35% of the state's seasonal rainfall.

Meteorologists said the active monsoon conditions are being supported by continuous moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon trough is also passing through Madhya Pradesh, keeping humidity levels between 80% and 95%, creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall.

The weather department has warned that continuous rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, overflowing streams and rivers, and flood-like situations in some places.

Residents have been advised to follow weather updates issued by the IMD and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Continuous rainfall over the past four days has significantly reduced Madhya Pradesh's rainfall deficit. As of July 20, the state was recording 17% below-normal rainfall, but the deficit has now narrowed to 11%.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 330.4 mm (13 inches) of rainfall this monsoon season. Normally, the state should have recorded around 370.9 mm (14.6 inches) of rainfall by this time.

Weather in the next two days

July 26

Heavy rain alert: Katni, Shahdol and Anuppur.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

July 27

Heavy rain alert: Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli and Shahdol.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.