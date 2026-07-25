First-Track Courts To Hear Youth-Related Issues, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The governments across the country are worried about the ongoing students' agitation at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

As a result, the state government decided to pay attention to the youth. At a public meeting in Panna on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the formation of four first-track courts to deal with the cases related to the youth.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement for the formation of first-track courts across the country, the state decided to set up such courts in Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior to deal with youth-related cases.

He said the youth would get justice quickly through these courts, as the courts would hear the issues related to education and employment.

Yadav announced on Thursday that the police department would help 9,662 youths.

Yadav directed the officials to recruit staff after the promotion of the existing employees.

Through these recruitments, the government will give a message to the youth that the government is concerned with their future.

Besides, the government is mulling over what it can do for the youth. Yadav said the government provided jobs to over one lakh youths.

The government will also create more job opportunities in tourism, animal husbandry, and other industries, Yadav said.

The government also plans to give relief in fees to those students who stood on the merit list of the state NEET.