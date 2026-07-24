Bhopal Youths Protest Alleged Police Action At Jantar Mantar

Youths Protest Alleged Police Action At Jantar Mantar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students and youth from across the state, under the banner of the Movement Against Unemployment, staged a protest at Neelam Park on Thursday against the alleged police action on students demonstrating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue.

Around 150 protesters, holding placards, raised slogans against unemployment, alleged paper leaks, irregularities in recruitment examinations, the contractual employment system and unresolved issues affecting nursing students during the one-day protest.

State coordinator Pramod Namdev condemned the reported use of tear gas, water cannons and lathi-charge by Delhi Police against peaceful protesters during the Parliament march. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and action against those responsible.

13-year-old joins protest in support of Wangchuk

Thirteen-year-old Tejas also joined the protest, holding a poster of social activist Sonam Wangchuk. He said he was a great admirer of Wangchuk and had come to express his support for him.