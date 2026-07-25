Cheetah Translocation From Kuno To Sagar Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve Awaits GOI Nod | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The translocation of some cheetahs from Kuno National Park to Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve (earlier Nauradehi Sanctuary) in Sagar is awaiting approval from the Government of India (GOI).

The translocation of selected cheetahs was expected in July, but no steps have been taken in this direction so far. The Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve has been developed as the third home for cheetahs in the state after Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur.

When contacted, Kuno National Park field director Uttam Sharma said he had no update in this regard as the decision has to be taken by senior officers in Bhopal.

In anticipation of receiving cheetahs in July or the coming months, officials of Nauradehi Sanctuary have completed, or are close to completing, all the necessary preparations. An officer of Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve said, "We were asked to complete the soft release boma by the end of the month and it is being done. This boma is spread over 438 hectares and divided into five parts."

Sources in the Forest Department said the final decision on the translocation of cheetahs will be taken by the Government of India (GOI).

Meanwhile, several field staff members of the Tiger Reserve have undergone training at Kuno National Park on the care and management of cheetahs under Project Cheetah. They attended the training in batches to learn various aspects related to the project.