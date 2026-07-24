 Madhya Pradesh July 24, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Warning For Five Districts Including Mandsaur, Ratlam, Panna & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh July 24, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Warning For Five Districts Including Mandsaur, Ratlam, Panna & More

Madhya Pradesh July 24, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Warning For Five Districts Including Mandsaur, Ratlam, Panna & More

The monsoon has become active again in Madhya Pradesh, with a heavy rain alert issued for Sheopur, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur and Panna. More than 50 districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, are likely to receive light to moderate rain. The state has received 10% less rainfall than normal so far, but the deficit has reduced, with heavy showers expected this week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh July 24, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Warning For Five Districts Including Mandsaur, Ratlam, Panna & More
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has become active once again in Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Sheopur, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur and Panna on Friday. These districts may receive up to 4 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Apart from these five districts, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur and more than 50 other districts are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall Still Below Normal

The southwest monsoon reached Madhya Pradesh on June 24. Since then, the state has received an average of 325.1 mm (12.8 inches) of rainfall. This is about 10% below normal, as the state should have received 359.6 mm (14.1 inches) by this time.

However, the rainfall shortage has reduced over the past few days. It was 17% below normal on July 20, but has now improved to 10% below normal. Eastern Madhya Pradesh is currently 13% below normal, while western Madhya Pradesh is 6% below normal.

Rain Deficit in 41 Districts

According to the weather department, 41 districts are still receiving less rainfall than normal. These include Jabalpur, Panna, Rewa, Satna, Sagar, Chhindwara, Seoni, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Gwalior, Morena, Dhar, Raisen, Narmadapuram and several others.

Read Also
A Red Road? Madhya Pradesh Gets India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road Design — Here’s How It Saves...
A Red Road? Madhya Pradesh Gets India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road Design — Here’s How It Saves...

Meanwhile, 15 districts have recorded normal or above-normal rainfall. These include Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sehore, Rajgarh, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Bhind, Neemuch, Agar Malwa and Niwari. Among eastern Madhya Pradesh districts, Niwari is the only district to receive above-normal rainfall.

Heavy Rain Likely in Last Week of July

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said the state is likely to witness another spell of heavy rainfall during the last week of July.

The weather department said rainfall was low in June, but heavy showers in early July improved the overall figures. However, the lack of widespread heavy rain over the last nine days has again pushed the rainfall figures below normal. July is usually the wettest month of the monsoon season, with nearly 40% of the state's seasonal rainfall recorded during this month.

Read Also
India’s First Solar-Powered ‘Algae Trees’ Installed In Bhopal; Here's How The Technology...
India’s First Solar-Powered ‘Algae Trees’ Installed In Bhopal; Here's How The Technology...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source