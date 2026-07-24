Madhya Pradesh July 24, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Warning For Five Districts Including Mandsaur, Ratlam, Panna & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has become active once again in Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Sheopur, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur and Panna on Friday. These districts may receive up to 4 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Apart from these five districts, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur and more than 50 other districts are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall Still Below Normal

The southwest monsoon reached Madhya Pradesh on June 24. Since then, the state has received an average of 325.1 mm (12.8 inches) of rainfall. This is about 10% below normal, as the state should have received 359.6 mm (14.1 inches) by this time.

However, the rainfall shortage has reduced over the past few days. It was 17% below normal on July 20, but has now improved to 10% below normal. Eastern Madhya Pradesh is currently 13% below normal, while western Madhya Pradesh is 6% below normal.

Rain Deficit in 41 Districts

According to the weather department, 41 districts are still receiving less rainfall than normal. These include Jabalpur, Panna, Rewa, Satna, Sagar, Chhindwara, Seoni, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Gwalior, Morena, Dhar, Raisen, Narmadapuram and several others.

Meanwhile, 15 districts have recorded normal or above-normal rainfall. These include Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sehore, Rajgarh, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Bhind, Neemuch, Agar Malwa and Niwari. Among eastern Madhya Pradesh districts, Niwari is the only district to receive above-normal rainfall.

Heavy Rain Likely in Last Week of July

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said the state is likely to witness another spell of heavy rainfall during the last week of July.

The weather department said rainfall was low in June, but heavy showers in early July improved the overall figures. However, the lack of widespread heavy rain over the last nine days has again pushed the rainfall figures below normal. July is usually the wettest month of the monsoon season, with nearly 40% of the state's seasonal rainfall recorded during this month.