Madhya Pradesh July 22, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Continue For Four More Days; Orange Alert In Shivpuri, Guna, Sagar & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain has continued across Madhya Pradesh for the past 36 hours, with more than 35 districts receiving rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wet spell is likely to continue for the next four days.

Weather Forecast

An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Shivpuri, Guna, Sagar and Dindori on Wednesday. These districts may receive 4 to 8 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rain warning for Sheopur, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Dhar and Barwani.

Meanwhile, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur and Niwari are expected to witness light to moderate rain, with heavy showers at some places.

The recent rainfall has improved the state's overall rain deficit. Till Monday, Madhya Pradesh had recorded 17% less rainfall than normal, but after Tuesday's rain, the deficit reduced to 14%.

So far, the state has received an average of 286.8 mm (11.3 inches) of rainfall against the normal 335.3 mm (13.2 inches). Eastern Madhya Pradesh is still 18% below normal, while western Madhya Pradesh has recorded 11% less rainfall than usual.

Despite the improvement, 41 districts are still recording below-normal rainfall, while 14 districts have received excess rainfall.

Among all districts, Dewas has recorded the highest rainfall so far, receiving 18.4 inches, which is 51% above normal. Bhopal has received 14.5 inches of rain, while Indore and Sehore have recorded around 14 inches each. On the other hand, Alirajpur has received only around 2 inches of rainfall, making it the driest district in the state, with rainfall 78% below normal.

Weather expert said the monsoon is currently in an active phase over Madhya Pradesh. If moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the existing weather systems continue, rainfall activity is likely to remain strong over the central parts of the state.

He added that while the rain will benefit water resources and agriculture, it may also lead to waterlogging and traffic problems in urban areas.