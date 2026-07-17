Madhya Pradesh July 17, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Set To Return To State After 9 Days; IMD Issues Alert For Balaghat & Dindori

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of nine days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for parts of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the IMD's Bhopal centre, Balaghat and Dindori are likely to receive heavy rain on Friday, while 31 other districts may witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and light showers.

The weather department said a low-pressure area is becoming active over the Bay of Bengal. At the same time, three cyclonic circulations are active over Madhya Pradesh. These weather systems are expected to increase rainfall across the state in the coming days.

The IMD also said a western disturbance is likely to become active over northwest India from July 19, which may further strengthen monsoon activity and bring another spell of widespread rain.

Heavy rainfall has not been recorded in the state over the past nine days. As a result, Madhya Pradesh's overall rainfall has dropped to 13% below normal. So far, the state has received 243.3 mm (9.6 inches) of rainfall against the normal 281.3 mm (11.1 inches).

Eastern Madhya Pradesh has recorded 26% less rainfall than normal, while western parts of the state have received 2% below-average rainfall.

Apart from Balaghat and Dindori, light rain is likely in Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Indore, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sagar, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Bhind, Datia, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, Anuppur and Umaria.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected to continue in Gwalior, Bhopal, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Jhabua.

According to weather expert, the overall monsoon situation in Madhya Pradesh remains satisfactory, but the rainfall deficit is a matter of concern for agriculture and water resources.

He said the movement and strength of the upcoming low-pressure system will decide how quickly the monsoon becomes active again. If weather conditions remain favourable, most parts of the state are likely to receive good rainfall during the second half of July.