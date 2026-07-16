Madhya Pradesh July 16, 2026, Weather Update: State Sees Rainfall Deficit; Heavy Rain Likely After July 19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has not received heavy or very heavy rainfall for the past seven days, raising concerns about drought-like conditions in several parts of the state.
Weather on Thursday
Light rain and thunderstorms are likely in districts including Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Bhind, Datia, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.
Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected in Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.
Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9: 30 am | IMD Bhopal
What do meteorologists say?
Weather experts said the overall monsoon situation in Madhya Pradesh remains satisfactory, but the lack of rainfall in the eastern region is a concern for agriculture and water resources.
They added that the movement and strength of the upcoming low-pressure system will decide how quickly the monsoon becomes active again. If weather conditions remain favorable, most parts of Madhya Pradesh could receive good rainfall during the second half of July.
The IMD said a new Western Disturbance is expected to become active over northwest India from July 19, which could bring widespread rainfall to the state. A new weather system is also developing over the Bay of Bengal, and a cyclonic circulation is already active, increasing the chances of rain in the coming days.
Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal
Rain records
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 35 districts, including Jabalpur, are facing below-normal rainfall. Most of the eastern region, including the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol divisions, has recorded a significant rain deficit, while the western districts such as Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and the Gwalior-Chambal region are in a better position.
So far this monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh has received 241.8 mm (9.5 inches) of rainfall, compared to the normal 270.3 mm (10.6 inches). This is 11% below normal. Rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh is 24% below normal, while western Madhya Pradesh has received 2% more rain than usual.
Weather in next 2 days
July 17
Rain Likely: Indore, Alirajpur, Raisen, Dewas, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Bhind, Datia, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.
Hot Weather: Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jhabua, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.
July 18
Rain Likely: Indore, Jhabua, Raisen, Alirajpur, Dewas, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.
Hot Weather: Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Sehore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.