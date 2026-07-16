MP Prepares For El Niño Impact On Hydel Power As Monsoon Rainfall Remains Deficient | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 0The Madhya Pradesh government has begun preparing for a possible impact of El Nino on hydel power generation as nearly half the monsoon season has passed with deficient rainfall.

Officials said the phenomenon is likely to affect not only the agriculture sector but also hydel power generation.

According to officials, any impact on hydel power production is likely to be felt from next year, prompting the Energy Department to prepare contingency measures to meet future electricity demand.

Water levels in several dams remain below expectations because of the rainfall deficit.

Sources in the Energy Department said there is still time left in the monsoon season and the government is hopeful of receiving adequate rainfall during the remaining weeks.

However, if the state receives deficient rainfall by the end of the monsoon, priority will be given to drinking water supply and irrigation. In such a situation, hydel power generation could be affected.

A senior Energy Department official said any shortfall in hydel power generation would be met through other sources, including solar and thermal power.

The state may also purchase electricity, depending on where cheaper power is available.

When contacted, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company managing director Vishesh Gharpale said the state has surplus power to meet demand.

He added that even if adverse weather conditions affect hydel power generation, Madhya Pradesh is prepared to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

Major hydel power stations

Hydel power in the state is generated mainly through major dams, including Indira Sagar Dam, Bargi Dam, Omkareshwar Dam and Bansagar Dam.