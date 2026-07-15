 Madhya Pradesh July 15, Weather Update: Rainfall 7% Below Normal As Heat Rises, Heavy Rain Unlikely For Next 5 Days
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Madhya Pradesh July 15, Weather Update: Rainfall 7% Below Normal As Heat Rises, Heavy Rain Unlikely For Next 5 Days

Madhya Pradesh's overall monsoon rainfall is 7% below normal, with no heavy rain recorded in the past six days, according to the IMD. As temperatures cross 35°C in several cities, only light showers are expected in many districts over the next five days. The state has 29 districts with below-normal rainfall and 26 districts with above-normal rainfall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh July 15, Weather Update: Rainfall 7% Below Normal As Heat Rises, Heavy Rain Unlikely For Next 5 Days
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After days of heavy rain, Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a rise in daytime temperatures, with the mercury crossing 35°C in several cities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state is unlikely to receive heavy rainfall over the next five days, which could lead to a further increase in temperatures.

According to the IMD's Bhopal centre, Madhya Pradesh has not received heavy or very heavy rainfall for the past six days. Although clouds have been appearing in many areas, rainfall has remained below normal in more than half of the state's districts.

So far this monsoon, the state has received 241.8 mm (9.5 inches) of rainfall against the normal 260 mm (10.2 inches), leaving the overall rainfall 7% below normal.

The eastern region, including the Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol and Rewa divisions, has recorded 21% less rainfall than usual. Meanwhile, western Madhya Pradesh, covering the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Gwalior-Chambal divisions, has received 6% below-average rainfall.

As shown in the IMD rainfall data, 29 districts have recorded below-normal rainfall, including Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Narsinghpur, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Alirajpur, Datia, Dhar, Jhabua, Morena, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Shivpuri and Vidisha.

At the same time, 26 districts have received above-normal rainfall, including Chhatarpur, Damoh, Niwari, Pandhurna, Agar Malwa, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Betul, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Dewas, Guna, Gwalior, Harda, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Sheopur and Ujjain.

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The weather department has forecast light rainfall on Wednesday in districts including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, Shahdol, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Meanwhile, hot weather is expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

The IMD said rainfall was below normal in June, but heavy showers in early July helped improve the figures. However, the lack of widespread rain over the past six days has again pushed the rainfall total below normal. The state normally receives about 37.3 inches of rainfall during the monsoon, with nearly 40% of it falling in July.

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