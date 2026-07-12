Madhya Pradesh July 12, 2026, Weather Update: Light Rain Likely In 27 Districts, No Heavy Rain Alert For Next 4 Days | Representational Image I PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness cloudy skies and light rainfall for the next four days, with no heavy rain alert issued by the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in 27 districts, including Indore, on Sunday.

Weather on Sunday

Rain: Bhind, Datia, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Dewas, Indore, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani, Jhabua and Alirajpur.

Heat: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch.

The state has not received heavy rainfall for the past three days, leading to a rise in daytime temperatures. On Saturday, temperatures increased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across Madhya Pradesh, while humidity levels remained high.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, Madhya Pradesh received below-normal rainfall in June, but expectations are high for July. The month usually contributes nearly one-third of the state’s total monsoon rainfall.

Madhya Pradesh receives an average annual rainfall of around 37.3 inches. Major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior record normal rainfall between 38 and 39 inches.

July accounts for nearly 40% of the state’s total monsoon rainfall. Bhopal receives around 14 inches of rain during July out of its annual average of 39 inches, while Jabalpur records the highest July rainfall among major cities, with over 17 inches.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

13 July

Rain: Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Heat: Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Indore, Dewas, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior and Datia.

14 July

Rain: Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Jabalpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Heat: Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Indore, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior and Datia.