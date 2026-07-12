CM Mohan Yadav, Hemant Khandelwal Advise Narottam Mishra To Control Supporters, Work For Party | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former home minister Narottam Mishra met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence late Saturday evening to discuss the issues related to Friday's violence in Datia.

The violence took place over not giving a ticket to Mishra for the Datia by-election. Both Yadav and Mishra held a closed-door meeting in which BJP's state president Hemant Khandelwal was also present.

According to sources, both Yadav and Khandelwal advised him to control his supporters and work for the party.

After reaching the state capital, Mishra said he would always respect the party's decision.

Earlier in the day, senior leaders of the party arrived at the district to mollify the angry workers.

The BJP's state unit leader Mahendra Singh reached the district and held discussions with the party workers.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, and the state general secretary Rahul Kothari were sent to the district. They also discussed with the party leaders to settle the issues.

According to sources, the BJP's national president Nitin Nabin also spoke to Narottam Mishra and urged him to quell party men and work for the organisation.

Similarly, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal continued to discuss the situation arising after the announcement of Ashutosh Tiwari's name as the party candidate for the Datia by-election.

About the series of events that took place in Datia, Devda said everyone should follow the party's decision because the organisation is above everything for the BJP workers.

Everybody will follow the party's guidelines, and since Narottam Mishra is a senior and experienced leader, he is acquainted with the system of the organisation, Devda said.

If there is any issue, it will be solved at the party forum through dialogues because after the announcement of a candidate, the entire party fights the election, he said, adding that the organisation will together contest the by-election.

Many people aspire for tickets in party, says Vijaivargiya

Urban and Housing Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said the BJP workers are disciplined, so they will be mollified.

About Narottam Mishra's electioneering, Vijayvargiya said, ''2,000 people demand tickets for 230 seats. It is not possible to give tickets to all.''

Regarding mollifying Mishra, he said it was not a big issue, and he would be convinced.

Congress demands action against officials

MPCC president Jitu Patwari demanded the removal of the collector and SP of Datia after the violence in the district.

Although the code of conduct was in vogue, violence took place in the district, and the administration kept mum for several hours, he said.

It shows the election will not be fair, Patwari said, adding that giving a ticket to a leader is the BJP's internal matter, but the way the incidents took place shows the inefficiency of the administration.

BJP reveals its true colours: Singhar

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singh has said the BJP that accuses the Congress of factionalism, has revealed its true colours, and the ruling party is set to lose the by-election.