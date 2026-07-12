Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Their Own Work, Going Viral, Banthadhar To Bargad, & More | FP photo

Their own work

Politicians often meet each other, but a recent meeting between two politicians generated a lot of interest among people. A union minister arrived at the state capital to have a conversation with the head of state, which lasted for half an hour. Similarly, the head of state reached the national capital to meet the union minister. This time, too, both held closed-door discussions for a long time. There are reports that the union minister met the head of state in connection with some work in his constituency. An issue related to the state came up during the discussion between the two leaders. The next day, the head of state went to the residence of the union minister in the national capital to talk over the issue. From their meeting, it was clear that the one who needs the favour must pull the cart, but it is true that whenever these two leaders meet, their way of talking and body language stoke discussions in the corridors of power.

Going viral

In the era of social media, nobody can predict which issue will be trending. The same thing happened to a minister whose video went viral. The video is about a function in which the chief minister and his senior cabinet colleague were present. The way the minister heaped praises on the head of state surprised those who were present at the function. The situation was so embarrassing that the chief minister had to tell the minister to speak less. But the minister did not stop. There were reports that after the function, the minister received a dressing-down from his boss. Such an incident did not happen for the first time. Whenever the minister flatters the chief minister to please him, he crosses all limits. One of the reasons for heaping praises on the chief minister is the proposed cabinet expansion. Many ministers want to save their positions in the proposed ministry expansion, and the minister thinks if the head of state is pleased, he may get a more important department than the one he is heading now.

Banthadhar to Bargad

A former chief minister has sparked discussions these days. A statement made by him has changed the atmosphere in the Congress Party. After his remark, many leaders have been critical of him. The former chief minister's supporters also opened a front against their party. In this situation, the BJP also supported the former chief minister. The BJP leaders who used to call him Banthadhar (spoiler) liked a post which called him Bargad (a banyan tree). As the BJP leaders were sharing the post to orchestrate a rift in the Congress, the situation went into reverse. The former chief minister suddenly announced taking out a yatra and began to pull up the RSS. His announcement has put the BJP leaders in a dilemma who have again begun to criticise the former chief minister, but it is true that because of him, the government could withstand a political storm.

Religious tourism

A politician, after assuming the charge of the chairman of a corporation, has begun to pay attention to religious tourism. He has taken two cars from the corporation, and every week he visits a temple with family members and relatives. The cars belong to the corporation, and because he is its chairman, he uses those cars to take his relatives to religious places with a protocol. After visiting the temple, he stays at a government guest house and leaves for another destination with his family. Regarding the minister, the people say that he has visited seven temples in the state with his relatives in two months. He was waiting for a long time for the post of chairman of a corporation, and as soon as he got it, he started enjoying himself at the expenses of the corporation. He may confront a problem in the future. The government has fixed the maximum limit of diesel for a vehicle provided to a politician or an officer by a corporation. In this situation, when the politician puts the bills for diesel, there may be problems for him.

Keyword is honesty

A minister in the state has proved that he is honest. After the government shut the transfer window, a few people enquired about those who took bribes for transfers. They took feedback about each minister. They came across the name of one minister who did not take a single penny for transferring staffers in his department. After the information came to light, they took feedback from each department about the minister, and the reveal was that the minister did not take a single penny from anyone during his two and half years of tenure in office. He paid from his pocket for certain expenses for which he could have used the public purse. On the other hand, a minister who beats drums about his honesty took carrots for transferring each staffer from his department. There are reports that the minister fixed the rates for each transfer case. Although the minister pretends to be honest, widespread corruption is taking place in his department.

Green with envy

A BJP legislator often draws media attention. He organises events, hogging the headlines. Many leaders of his party, including the head of state, participate in the functions. Whether it is his birthday or that of any of his family members, or Ram Navami, he goes big. His way of hogging media headlines has made an MLA of the party in the state capital green with envy. As he sees his friend organise events and get media attention, he, too, is keen to do something new to draw headlines. He looks for an occasion to win the heart of the media. But that eludes him as he keeps away from the media glare. Now, to achieve the goal, he is mulling over organising events. Nobody knows whether he will succeed or not, but the legislator feels there is nothing wrong in rolling the dice. Or else he will remain in oblivion. He knows politics is a game of generating public emotions, and the media shapes it.