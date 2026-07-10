 Madhya Pradesh July 10, 2026, Weather Update: State Receives 10% More Rain Than Normal; IMD Predicts More Showers Over Next Four Days
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HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh July 10, 2026, Weather Update: State Receives 10% More Rain Than Normal; IMD Predicts More Showers Over Next Four Days

Madhya Pradesh July 10, 2026, Weather Update: State Receives 10% More Rain Than Normal; IMD Predicts More Showers Over Next Four Days

Madhya Pradesh has received 10% more rainfall than normal this monsoon, with 32 districts recording above-average rain. The IMD has forecast light to heavy rainfall across the state for the next four days, while Panna and Satna remain under a heavy rain alert. After a dry June, strong July showers have pushed rainfall above the seasonal average.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 10, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh July 10, 2026, Weather Update: State Receives 10% More Rain Than Normal; IMD Predicts More Showers Over Next Four Days
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received 10% more rainfall than normal so far this monsoon season, with 32 districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, recording above-average rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is expected to continue throughout July, which could further increase the seasonal total.

The weather department has forecast light to heavy rain across the state for the next four days. Panna and Satna are under a heavy rainfall alert, with the possibility of receiving 4 inches or more of rain within the next 24 hours.

Rain is also likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

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Rainfall continued in several districts on Thursday. Mandla recorded nearly 0.75 inch of rain, while Singrauli received more than 0.5 inch. Balaghat also recorded around 0.5 inch of rainfall. Showers were also reported in Betul, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Sagar, Satna and Sidhi.

Although June ended with rainfall 30% below normal, the first nine days of July made up the shortfall and pushed the state's rainfall above the seasonal average.

According to official data, Madhya Pradesh has received 234.4 mm (9.4 inches) of rain so far, compared to the normal 212.3 mm (8.3 inches). While eastern Madhya Pradesh has received 9% less rainfall than normal, western Madhya Pradesh has recorded 29% more rainfall than average.

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