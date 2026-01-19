 Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next 2 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next 2 Days

Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next 2 Days

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing cloudy and cold weather due to two cyclonic circulations. Moderate to light fog was reported across several districts, including major cities. The weather department predicts relief from severe cold for two days, followed by possible drizzle. Kalyanpur in Shahdol was the coldest at 3.7°C, while major cities recorded minimum temperatures above 10°C.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next 2 Days | Anand Chaini (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing cloud cover and cold weather due to two cyclonic circulations passing over the state.

On Monday morning, moderate fog was reported in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Satna. Light fog was seen in more than a dozen districts including Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain.

At the same time, a drop in temperature has been recorded in several areas.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

FPJ Shorts
China Factory Explosion: Video Captures Moments After Massive Blast Ripped Apart United Steel Plate Plant; 2 Dead, Over 60 Injured
China Factory Explosion: Video Captures Moments After Massive Blast Ripped Apart United Steel Plate Plant; 2 Dead, Over 60 Injured
Mumbai Crime: 2 Salesmen Flee Borivali Shop With ₹6.79 Crore Worth Of Gold, Diamonds, & Silver Bars; Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: 2 Salesmen Flee Borivali Shop With ₹6.79 Crore Worth Of Gold, Diamonds, & Silver Bars; Probe Underway
Reliance Shares Slide 3.37%, Q3 Profit Up Just 0.6% Despite 10% Revenue Growth
Reliance Shares Slide 3.37%, Q3 Profit Up Just 0.6% Despite 10% Revenue Growth
Oxfam Hails India's Reservation System As Powerful Example Of Democratising Political Power Against Billionaire Dominance
Oxfam Hails India's Reservation System As Powerful Example Of Democratising Political Power Against Billionaire Dominance

According to the Meteorological Department, people will get relief from severe cold for the next two days. After that, light drizzle is likely in some areas. Foggy conditions are also expected during morning hours.

The weather department said cloud cover over many districts has led to changes in temperature. Day temperatures increased on Sunday. Two cyclonic circulations are active over the upper parts of the state, while a western disturbance is active over Pakistan.

Two western disturbances may affect north-west India on the nights of January 19 and January 21. This system could also impact Madhya Pradesh, and light rainfall may occur in some places after January 22–23.

Cyclonic circulation affecting madhya Pradesh at present

Cyclonic circulation affecting madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
MP News: Railway Bans Delhi-Bound Parcels For 4 Days Amid Security Alert
article-image

Temperature records

At present, Kalyanpur in Shahdol district is the coldest place in the state, where the minimum temperature dropped to 3.7°C during Saturday - Sunday night.

Other recorded minimum temperatures include:

Khajuraho: 5.8°C
Naogaon and Umaria: 6°C
Rewa: 6.4°C
Pachmarhi: 6.8°C
Mandla: 7.2°C
Malajkhand: 7.6°C

Minimum temperatures in all five major cities remained above 10°C:

Bhopal: 11°C
Indore: 12°C

Gwalior: 10°C
Ujjain: 13°C
Jabalpur: 10.5°C

Read Also
MP News: 27 Bison To Be Shifted To Bandhavgarh From Satpura
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next...
Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next...
MP News: Railway Bans Delhi-Bound Parcels For 4 Days Amid Security Alert
MP News: Railway Bans Delhi-Bound Parcels For 4 Days Amid Security Alert
MP News: District Consumer Forum’s Relief To BMHRC In Death After Angioplasty
MP News: District Consumer Forum’s Relief To BMHRC In Death After Angioplasty
MP News: 27 Bison To Be Shifted To Bandhavgarh From Satpura
MP News: 27 Bison To Be Shifted To Bandhavgarh From Satpura