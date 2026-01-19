Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next 2 Days | Anand Chaini (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing cloud cover and cold weather due to two cyclonic circulations passing over the state.

On Monday morning, moderate fog was reported in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Satna. Light fog was seen in more than a dozen districts including Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain.

At the same time, a drop in temperature has been recorded in several areas.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, people will get relief from severe cold for the next two days. After that, light drizzle is likely in some areas. Foggy conditions are also expected during morning hours.

The weather department said cloud cover over many districts has led to changes in temperature. Day temperatures increased on Sunday. Two cyclonic circulations are active over the upper parts of the state, while a western disturbance is active over Pakistan.

Two western disturbances may affect north-west India on the nights of January 19 and January 21. This system could also impact Madhya Pradesh, and light rainfall may occur in some places after January 22–23.

Cyclonic circulation affecting madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

At present, Kalyanpur in Shahdol district is the coldest place in the state, where the minimum temperature dropped to 3.7°C during Saturday - Sunday night.

Other recorded minimum temperatures include:

Khajuraho: 5.8°C

Naogaon and Umaria: 6°C

Rewa: 6.4°C

Pachmarhi: 6.8°C

Mandla: 7.2°C

Malajkhand: 7.6°C

Minimum temperatures in all five major cities remained above 10°C:

Bhopal: 11°C

Indore: 12°C

Gwalior: 10°C

Ujjain: 13°C

Jabalpur: 10.5°C