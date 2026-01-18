MP News: Railway Bans Delhi-Bound Parcels For 4 Days Amid Security Alert | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Delhi-Bhopal flights were cancelled, Railways has imposed a temporary four-day ban on parcel bookings for Delhi area due to special security arrangements during Republic Day celebrations. This order applies to all railway divisions, including Bhopal division.

Earlier, Delhi-Bhopal Air India and IndiGo flights were cancelled from January 21 to January 26 for the same reason.

According to Railways, the ban will be in effect from January 23 to January 26 for all parcel transactions at stations in Delhi region -- New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Adarsh Nagar Delhi.

During this period, operations of parcel warehouses and railway parcel packaging activities will remain suspended. This includes all incoming and outgoing parcel traffic via leased SLRs, AGCs and VPSs.

Passengers will be allowed to carry only personal belongings in passenger coaches. Booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be permitted only after completing necessary commercial formalities.

The order also applies uniformly to loading and unloading of trains originating from any railway division or zonal railway across the country that terminate in Delhi region.