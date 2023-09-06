 Madhya Pradesh: Janmashtami Celebrated In Samaritans School, Narmadapuram
Madhya Pradesh: Janmashtami Celebrated In Samaritans School, Narmadapuram

The students and their guardians were present at the function.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Janmashtami Celebrated In Samaritans School, Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The students and the teachers of Samaritans Group of Schools celebrated Janmashtami on Wednesday. Dressed as Radha and Krishna, the students of the schools in Narmadapuram, Makhannagar, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Itarsi and Bayan presented various events of the life of Lord Krishna.

Director of the school Ashutosh Sharma, who took part in a function held in the main branch of the school, said that the people should not forget their cultural festivals which inspire everyone. The students and their guardians were present at the function.  

Cultural Events Organised

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Management celebrated Janmashtami with great joy under the aegis of a cultural club. The students participated in various events with great zeal.

The celebration started with a traditional fancy dress competition in which students dressed up in colorful attire to represent the theme ‘Indian Culture’.  Matki decoration competition was also held.

The function ended with a solo dance competition. Managing Director Hero Gyanchandani and director Ashish Thakur appreciated the efforts of those who were awarded with prizes and certificates.

