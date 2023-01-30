Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur cops fine maximum number of helmetless bikers

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur police imposed fines on the maximum of bikers in the state for not wearing helmets last year.

As far as penalising the helmetless bikers goes, the state capital comes second, official sources said on Monday.

The Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) found most of the two-wheeler riders and the car drivers do not wear helmets and seat belts.

As many as 9.50 lakh people were fined for not sporting helmets. Similarly, the traffic police penalised more than one lakh people for not putting on seatbelts.

In the same way, the police took action against those who jumped the traffic signals. More than 1.42 lakh drivers were penalised for violating traffic rules last year and 50,000 for jumping the traffic signals across the state.

The police have found only 533 overloaded passenger vehicles and 1,688 goods carriers.

Around 42 people using red or yellow lights on their vehicles were penalised. Many of them are close to the politicians of the ruling party.

The police took action against more than 8,000 people for violating the norms. Such horns are meant for VVIPs.

The police also took action against the drivers who used mobile phones at the time of driving.

The government got Rs 1.32 in the form of fines from more than 28,000 drivers.

The police have fined 25,946 people for driving at a high speed and collected Rs 2.25 crore from them as a fine.

The police also took action against 9,000 people for driving in an inebriated state and collected Rs 2.21 crore as fine from them.

Additional director general of police G Janardan told Free Press that the cops had collected Rs 58.64 crore as fine from traffic rule violators. Almost half of the amount Rs 23.92 crore had been collected from the helmetless drivers, he said.

He further said nearly 13,000 people lost their lives in road accidents and 5,000 of them were helmetless bikers.

