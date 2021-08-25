Madhya Pradesh: Influencers suggest longer bridge course for students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The participants at influencers’ meeting held as part of an advocacy on education and learning have suggested a longer bridge course for the children when schools reopen after Covid-induced lockdown.

The meeting was organised on Wednesday by Child Rights Observatory (CRO) and UNICEF India. Those who took part included spokespersons of political parties, MLAs, media, members of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Child Welfare Committee, Director Rajya Shiksha Kendra, officials of UNICEF and Child Rights Observatory.

About 25 key influencers who attended the meeting discussed challenges of learning crisis due to Covid and reopening of schools. Nirmala Buch, president, CRO, stressed on reaching out to children who missed classes due to pandemic. FA Jami, education specialist, UNICEF, spoke on efforts of state government for school education during Covid , challenges faced by children including digital reach.

Dr Hitesh Bajpai, state BJP spokesperson, said state government has stepped up efforts to address the challenge of Covid-19. It can come out with a white paper while engaging stakeholders on post Covid situation.

Brajesh Chouhan, member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that the state needs to connect children to school when they reopen, prevent drop out, focus on making special courses for children as learning due to the digital medium has its challenges.

Director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanraju S shared the efforts of the state government and responded to the issues raised.

Anil Gulati, communication specialist, UNICEF, spoke on the objectives of the meet and discussed the way forward. Bhupendra Gupta, Congress spokesperson, said there is need to focus on learning and take measures to increase vaccination coverage.

Aparajita Pande, Congress spokesperson, stressed on the need to engage parents, teachers and students to reduce anxiety when schools reopen.

Suggestions for state government

1. Setting up a task force for reopening of school- a way to address the learning crisis and prevent drop out.

2. Set up mechanism for providing psychosocial support for children

3. Focused approach for tribal and rural children especially below the poverty line.

4. Schools open with Covid protocols

5. Engagement of teachers, parents and students in decision making

6. Strategy to address stress in teachers

7. Increased stress on vaccination of teachers and children

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 08:56 PM IST