Madhya Pradesh: Indore on top in farm department ranking, Bhind at bottom

BHOPAL: The agriculture department has begun district-wise ranking to see the progress of its schemes.

The aim is to review how each district is working on the projects. Ranking will help the department to know how much money is being spent on each scheme and the number of beneficiaries.

Marks have been given to the districts for competition. Indore remained on top in overall ranking.

The districts have been divided into green, blue and red zones. Marks have been fixed for each district.

The projects also include the ones run with the help of the central and state grants. So, special attention will be given to those districts which are not doing well.

Money not being spent on central schemes

The state government is saying that it is not getting funds for the central projects, on one hand. Some of the districts are not able to spend money on the central schemes, on the other hand. The grants spent on the projects of National Food Security Mission are Shahdol (25%), Umaria (26%) and Shajapur (28%). Similarly, funds spent on National Agriculture Development Projects are Katni (7%), Balaghat (15%), Datia (17%), Bhind (19%) and Badwani (20%). Less fund was spent in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Morena and Umaria districts.

Laggards

In terms of implementing farm projects Bhind, the home district of cooperatives minister Govind Singh, has poorly performed. Besides, Shahapur, Umaria, Katni, Datia, Sagar, Morena, Balaghat, Ashoknagar and Sidhi are among those districts which performed poorly in dealing with farm schemes. According to the formula of ranking, the districts will be given three stars, two stars and one star on the basis of their performance.