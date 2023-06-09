Madhya Pradesh: In-charge Principal Of School Given Notice For Doing Obscene Dance In Chhatarpur

Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge principal of a government school in Chhatarpur took a danseuse into the lap in an obscene manner and began to dance with her. The danseuse protested against the principal’s behaviour.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, in-charge principal Ram Minal Lodhi is seen taking a danseuse into his lap and dancing.

It was also seen in the video that the danseuse protested against the conduct of Lodhi.

Additional district magistrate Namah Shivay Arjaria said he had come to know about the incident after a video viral on social media. District education officer MK Kotarya issued a show-cause notice to the teacher concerned.