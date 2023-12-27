Madhya Pradesh: Illicit Liquor Being Sold In Nowgong, Cops Stay Mute | Representative Image

Nowgong (Chhatarpur): Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi may have launched a drive against illegal sale of liquor, but the drive seems to have no impact on the Naugaon area where liquor sells at every square. The situation has come to such a pass that liquor is sold from tea, beetle and grocery shops.

Now only that, liquor is supplied to homes of drunkards. A large number of youths supply cartons of liquor to tea and beetle shops, but the police turned a blind eye to it. Likewise, the excise department does not take any action against the liquor mafia. As soon as the evening falls, drunkards begin to gather around kiosks.

Many people consume liquor sitting outside those shops. As a result, women cannot pass by those shops. Because of the sale of liquor, incidents of crime are increasing in the area which is adjacent to UP. (Box) Incidents of crime rising Sale of liquor has led to accidents in the area, because the bikers consume liquor in the kiosks and drive their two-wheelers at high speed which causes accidents.

All these things are happening before the eyes of the policemen who are not implementing the instructions of Sanghi. The places, where the illegal liquor is sold, are Sahu Mohalla, Gafur Basti, Hallu Colony, Nala Paar, Virendra Colonay, Param Colony and other places.

When the issue was raised before TI of Naugaon Satish Singh, he said the police team took action whenever they got information about the sale of illegal liquor. The police will continue to action against the illegal liquor vendors, he said, adding that he will keep an eye on the sale of liquor and instruct the staff to check it. Efforts will be made to stop the sale of liquor in the area, he said.