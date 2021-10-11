e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:07 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Illicit arms smuggler arrested in Gwalior

The accused has been identified as Rohit alias Bobby Jatav who was going to deliver the consignment.
FP News Service
Arms dealing on whatsapp | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested an illicit arms smuggler who fixed the deals online by sending pictures on WhatsApp near the Tikonia park, under Murar police station.

The accused has been identified as Rohit alias Bobby Jatav who was going to deliver the consignment. The police have also recovered two 315 bore pistols and 39 live cartridges from the accused.

Murar police station in charge D K Parihar said that the police had a tip off the accused. As soon as he reached to deliver the consignment, the police took him into custody.

During the interrogation of the police, Rohit has revealed that Bala Lucky Patel who lives in Harnampura Bajaria, had connections with the arm suppliers. He deals with the arms online through WhatsApp and then supplies them to the buyers.

Rohit further told police that recently Lucky had ordered two pistols and had approached him to sell them for Rs 20000.

Parihar further said that the police raided the residence of Lucky but he had fled from there. The police registered a case against both the accused under the Arms Act and started searching to nab the absconding Lucky Jatav, he added.

Parihar also said that there might be a possibility that a big link came into fore related to illegal arms trade.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:07 PM IST
