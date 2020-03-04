Madhya Pradesh: Illegal colonies will be regularised, cabinet approves proposal

BHOPAL: Illegal colonies built under ceiling Act will be regularised. The state cabinet approved the proposal on Tuesday. Kamal Nath cabinet also approved the proposal for constituting a State Mental Health Authority to address issues related to mental sickness.

A decision was taken by the Cabinet regarding the illegal colonies on vested government land. Decision was taken to provide pattas in the prescribed format by the Departmental Circular May 4, 2002 after depositing the entire amount computed with simple interest of 12 per cent for the first year of delay in the premium and lease rent after the stipulated period in Department Circular February 3, 2000 and 15 per cent for the remaining period thereafter as per rules. A time limit of 12 months has been fixed to resolve all the cases.

Government spokesperson, PC Sharma said that an authority comprising of 9 government members and 11 non-government members will be constituted to solve the growing issue. A mental Health Review Board will be constituted at division level. Sharma said that it was for the first time that an Authority has been constituted addressing mental health.

In new renewable energy policy, cabinet has approved a combination of wind and solar project to be implemented. In this, solar panels could be installed below the windmills and same power system and grid could be used for both.

Rural community water supply projects

In another important decision, Kamal Nath cabinet approved 15 rural community water supply projects worth Rs 7,854 crore. This project will benefit 4022 villages in 13 districts where water will reach through taps in homes of people.

Super specialty hosp worth Rs 237 for Indore

A super specialty hospital worth Rs 237 has been approved for Indore. Moreover, 970 posts were also given approval for the hospital. In addition, 54 posts for Jabalpur for State Allied Health Science Institute and 59 posts for Indore medical college were sanctioned and approved.

Discretionary fund of Speaker doubled

Limit of discretionary funds of Speaker has been doubled from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. Also, funds of leader of Opposition and deputy speaker have also been doubled from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Finance asks social welfare department to contain CM Kanyadan Yojna

With cash crunch in mind, officials of finance department have asked the social welfare department to lower the numbers of beneficiaries of CM Kanyadan and Nikaah Yojna. The difference of opinion between departments led to deferment of the proposal.

Objecting to the proposal, finance department said since financial aid has been doubled, rules should be revisited and income tax payees should be removed from the scheme. ST Welfare Department objected saying that candidates from ST community should be allowed to benefit the scheme even if they pay income tax.