Shudh Ke Liye Yudh: FDA braces for monitoring adulteration in Bhopal ahead of Holi

BHOPAL: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has continued “Shudh Ke Liye Yudh” ahead of Holi festival in the state capital. Like Diwali, FDA will closely monitoring adulteration.

With the festival of colours - Holi —just around the corner, demand for sweets at its peak. With the massive demands, food adulteration happens to be rampant. To keep a close watch on this nasty business, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is conducting special drives and carrying out random checks.

This is reason; FDA teams have been instructed to crackdown on adulterators. Teams have been told to have strict vigil on supply of mawa, paneer, and oil to state capital.

A team led by joint commissioner and ADM DK Nagendra raided fruit ripening centre (Sehore Road) and found that acetylene is being used for ripening seized 10 quintal banana.

FSSAI has directed food safety commissioners in all States to undertake “effective surveillance and enforcement activities” to prevent the use of banned substances - calcium carbide or acetylene gas -- for artificial ripening of fruits. Chemical carbide which is used by traders, is banned for fruit ripening.

Mandatory for sweet outlets to display manufacturing & best before dates from June 1

FDA will enforce and compliance guideline of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which has made mandatory for Halwai (sweet makers) to display date of manufacturing and “best before" date on loose sweets sold in their shops. It will be mandatory from June 1,2020.

Halwai shops will soon have to declare the manufacturing and best before date of all loose sweets available in his shop. Traditional milk-based sweets are generally prepared from khoya, chhena, sugar and other ingredients such as maida, flavours and colours e.g. peda, burfi, milk cake, gulab jamun, rasgulla, rasmalai etc.

Sweets have limited shelf life. Sweets particularly those with milk products have lesser shelf life and are more prone to microbial growth. Therefore sanitation and hygiene in their preparation and consumption within shelf life is of utmost importance, said the guidance note.