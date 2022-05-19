Madhya Pradesh: Identify cow slaughter mafia and destroy network, directs CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed authorities on Thursday to identify such mafia involved in cow slaughter and transportation of bovine who use innocent people for their operation, and destroy their network.

The CM was reviewing the law and order situation in Seoni district and implementation of development schemes over there at 6:30 am on Thursday virtually from his residence. The district officials including Jabalpur divisional commissioner and Seoni collector Dr Rahul Haridas Fating virtually attended the meeting.

Notably, in Seoni two tribals were lynched this month by a group of men on suspicion of their being involved in cow slaughter and beef transportation.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional chief secretary, Home Rajesh Rajora recently visited the district to probe the incident.

He said, “Maintaining social harmony is the top priority of the state government. Keep vigilant on those who disturb the social fabric, create division among the communities and create disturbances. Strict action should be taken against the persons involved in such activities.”

Chouhan said, “Love Jihad would not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh”.

He said it was the government’s endeavour that the communal divide between different communities should not widen further at any cost.

Chouhan also obtained information about land freed from the encroachment of encroachers and mafia. Seoni collector informed that so far 200 acres of land was freed from such encroachment and was earmarked for Pradhan Mantri Awas and Mukhyamantri Bhu-Adhikar Yojana.

The CM instructed officials to deal with corrupt officials strictly and take stern action against them as complaints have been received regarding corruption at field level in implementation of Panchayat and Rural Development schemes.

The CM said, “I will not spare anyone who indulges in corrupt practices and is negligent at duty. The best performing officers and employees will be rewarded and encouraged.”

He said his government was more focussed on ensuring houses to maximum population and each beneficiary who had been allotted a house, should be informed about the allotment through a letter from the chief minister.

He instructed that none should demand any money neither against allotment of houses nor for inclusion of names of beneficiaries in prescribed lists for the purpose.

Talking tough on those government officers and employees who have been on a position for a very long time, the CM directed the top officials to prepare a list of such officers and employees.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:12 PM IST