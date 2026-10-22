Madhya Pradesh IAS Association Seeks SIT Probe Into Retd IAS Officer's Rakesh Agrawal Murder |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh IAS Association has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal.

Agrawal was found dead with his throat slit at his Suraj Nagar residence on Sept 30. The association has demanded a fair, thorough and time-bound probe by an SIT in the case.

The association expressed concern over the progress of the murder investigation, pointing out that the police remained clueless about caretaker Varun Kumar, the prime suspect in the case, till Oct 13.

It further said that the case was not limited to the murder of a retired senior officer but also raised concerns over the security of senior citizens and the need for proper verification of domestic help and caretakers.

In its letter, the association stressed the need for a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case, without overlooking any possible evidence or line of inquiry. It demanded the formation of an SIT to investigate the murder and strict action against those found guilty.