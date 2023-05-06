Madhya Pradesh: Houses of goons demolished

FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration demolished the houses of two goons on Lalpur Marg at the district headquarters on Friday. Both the criminals Umesh Kushwaha and Santosh Choudhary were accused of committing murder, and a case was pending in the court. A 29-year-old man Vishal went missing from his house on October 18 last year.

The criminals murdered him and buried his body under the earth. The incident came to light on November 23. The three friends of Vishan Umesh Kushwaha, Santosh Choudhary and Vikky were reportedly involved in the murder.

Since the culprits are absconding, a team of the district administration comprising officials of the police and the revenue department was present when their houses were demolished.