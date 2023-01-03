Madhya Pradesh: Holidays declared in Shivpuri schools from January 4-7, read details here

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Schools, both primary and secondary, have declared holidays for the next four days in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh due to prevailing cold conditions.

The holidays from January 4 to 7 were declared after the orders of Collector Akshay Kumar Singh who directed the school officials to close institutions for the next four days due to an increase in fog and cold conditions.

If the weather improves, the Collector said, schools may be reopened before the mentioned date. He said the vacations will be extended if the same conditions prevail.

MeT predicts wet weather

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecasted an increase in the cold weather in the Gwalior Chambal region. A further dip in temperature, which is 5-degree Celsius now, has been predicted by the weather department.

There is a possibility of rain during this period and subsequently a rise in cold conditions too.